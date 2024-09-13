OBITUARY: John Dudley Neal

John Dudley Neal, age 58, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

He was the son of the late James Hicks Neal, Jr. and was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Catherine L. Neal.

He is survived by his wife, Itzel Neal; daughters, Catherine E. Neal, Corinne (Michael) Weston, Tess (Alan) Stewart, Karla (Alex) Wallis, and Daniela Neal; grandchildren, Micah, Alexa, Isabella, Elijah, Gentry, Tripp, and Harrison; mother, Martha Neal; brother, Fred (Xanthe) Neal; sisters, Fran Neal Miller and Jane Neal; nieces and nephews, Hayley, Camille, Ottmah, Cashion, Manon, Audrey, Ava, Ellen, John Paul, Jimmy, and Georgia; and many other family and close friends.

John was a Rutherford County native and owned Neal’s Lighting Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, spending time with family, and the Tennessee Volunteers. He was someone who met a friend everywhere he went, brought people together, and made everyone feel loved. He will be remembered for being the best husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 PM at 909 E. Burton Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

