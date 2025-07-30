OBITUARY: John David Hasty

John David Hasty, a devoted husband, loving father, proud Navy veteran, and lifelong Murfreesboro local, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at the age of 85. With a heart rooted in loyalty and hands shaped by a lifetime of hard work, John lived every chapter of his life with purpose, dignity, and a deep love for family.

Born on January 29, 1940, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, John carried the soul of the South and the spirit of a true Volunteer. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and afterward, continued a life of service to his community through decades of work in the produce industry. He retired from Food Lion with a reputation for dependability, humility, and an unmatched work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cleveland Hasty and Poshie Ann Hasty; his grandson, Stephen Gregory Bell; his brothers James, Bill, and Horace; also sisters, Virginia and Sue.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Linda Hasty, who stood by his side through every season of life. Together, they built a family rich in love, laughter, and legacy. He also leaves behind his one surviving brother, Carl Dean Hasty, who shared in his journey from childhood to old age.

John’s greatest pride was his family. He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who never missed a moment to show up, lend a hand, or offer wisdom through quiet strength. He is survived by:

• Melissa Spence & Greg, their 5 children and 6 great-grandchildren

• Amanda Hasty & Cephes, with 3 children and 4 great-grandchildren

• Debbie, mother of 2 children

• Johnny Hasty & Kim, their 8 children and 15 great-grandchildren

• Cindy Carter, mother of 2 children and grandmother to 5

• Bobby & Michelle, their 8 children and 4 great-grandchildren.

• Pam Smith, 3 grandchildren and 4 great great-children

In total, John leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, all touched by his presence, shaped by his values, and blessed by his love.

When he wasn’t working or surrounded by family, you could find John glued to the TV, passionately rooting for his Tennessee Volunteers. Whether they were winning or losing, he cheered with heart—orange through and through. That was John: loyal to the end, even when it wasn’t easy.

He was a man of his word, a steady hand in chaos, and a beacon of what it means to live with integrity. His legacy isn’t just in the bloodline he leaves behind—but in every act of kindness, every lesson in grit, and every ounce of love he gave freely.

John David Hasty will be dearly missed, deeply remembered, and forever honored by the many who had the privilege to call him husband, dad, brother, papaw, and friend. May his soul find rest, and may his memory continue to guide the generations he helped shape.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Coleman Cemetery with Russ Kilburn officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email