John David Carroll, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Born on January 17, 1955, in Nashville, Tennessee, David was the middle child of John and Jerry Carroll. He was raised and lived his life in Murfreesboro, where he built deep roots, many relationships, and a life centered around family.

David graduated Oakland High School in 1973 and was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Middle Tennessee State University.

He was a father to three children: John Carroll, Emily Sneed, and Brittney England. He also was the proud grandfather, or “Pappy”, to eleven grandchildren: JAC, Charis, Abigail, Jones, Demerius, Rowan, Owen, Charlie, Clara, Hadley, and Norah.

He will be remembered for his passion for family gatherings, good food, chocolate malts, and spending time on or near the water. Those who knew him best will remember his ability to talk to anyone, grill or smoke any meat, and dream up the next hopeful adventure.

David is survived by his parents, his sister Betty Pearson, his brother Alan Carroll, and extended family and friends who will continue to carry his memory forward.

A service to honor David’s life will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro on Friday, April 17th, 2026 at 1:00pm. Visitation will begin immediately before at 11:00am. Burial will be immediately after at Roselawn Cemetery at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring or send in photos you have of David from throughout the years and/or write up a story or memory you have of him.

He is already deeply missed and will forever be remembered. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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