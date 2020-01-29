John Chanthavanheuang, age 65 of Murfreesboro died January 28, 2020. He was a native of Laos and was retired from Nissan.

John is survived by daughter, Cheiami Chanthavanheuang and fiance Roderick Smith; son, Chad Chanthavanheuang; grandchildren, Chandon and Kashdon Smith; sisters, Kay Mounivong and Sue Silavong.

Visitation will be 4:00PM until 6:00PM Friday and 11:00AM until 1:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com