OBITUARY: John C. Worley

John C. Worley, Jr. was born October 13, 1939 in Worley, N.C. to John C. Worley, Sr and Sally Mae Worley who predecease him. John died May 14, 2025 at age 85, survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Martha Blake Worley. The eldest of three, John is survived by brother Arthur Worley (Linda) of Brownstown, MI and sister Dawn Sheryl Worley of Southgate, MI.

Moving to Michigan in 1943, John graduated from high school and started college at Wayne State. He joined the Air Force, was stationed at Seward Air Force Base, Smyrna and became a Tennessean for life. He graduated from MTSU, then earned his advanced decrees in Psychology from George Peabody College. He developed a company in Nashville helping people find job placement, which he sold upon retirement.

John’s real love and devotion was to his wife and church. He met Martha on a blind date while still in the Air Force. They married June 5, 1965 at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Murfreesboro. He joined Martha in the choir that year and continued to sing until just weeks before his death. Together they served as music librarians for over 20 years, spending many hours each week in this labor of love. John was on the Church Vestry several times and was Senior Warden, often serving at the most critical times in the church’s growth. John continued to be a faithful, calm, supportive presence in all aspects of life. John was almost never without his camera. He and Martha traveled, attended plays, concerts and loved eating out. John’s servant heart and steadfast witness in his faith will be remembered and celebrated by many.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., May 22 at St Paul’s Episcopal Church with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s in his memory www.woodfinchapel.com