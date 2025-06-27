OBITUARY: John Brian Zimmermann

John Brian Zimmermann, age 46, passed away suddenly on June 25, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. Brian was born in Nashville on October 2nd. Brian grew up in Hermitage, TN and graduated from McGavock High School. He was employed by the RUAN Transport Company in Smyrna, TN. Brian loved his family and he was a loyal friend to many. He enjoyed days at the lake, cheering on the TN Vols, gym time with friends, vacationing in Florida, and quiet time watching deer and hummingbirds in the backyard.

Brian is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clara and Eddie Bagsby and his paternal grandparents, Chris and Tony Zimmermann.

He is survived by his loving parents, Ann and John Zimmermann, sister Rachel (Chad) Haynes, nieces Hannah and Ellie and girlfriend, Michelle.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 3-6pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The family will celebrate Brian’s life with a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kingwood Church of Christ at 115 MTCS Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 designated for Safe Haven (shelter for displaced women and children) or the Kingwood Church of Christ Food Pantry.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

