OBITUARY: John Brian Gambill

John Brian Gambill, age 50, of Murfreesboro. He passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Brian was born in Nashville and had lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

He was preceded in death by his father, Barnet Gambill, and was Christian and was veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was owner operator of American Marine Heating and Air and Plumbing in Smyrna.

Brian is survived by his son, Christian Honeycutt; two grandchildren; mother, Vickie Buchanan; sister, Tonia Yealock; former wife, Brandy Gambill.

A private service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. http://www.woodfinchapel.com

