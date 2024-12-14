OBITUARY: John Bentley Trent

John Bentley Trent

Feb. 25, 1960 – Dec. 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bentley Trent on Dec. 10, 2024 at the age of 64. He is deeply missed.

A Life Well Lived

Bentley Trent, born on February 25, 1960, in Pinehurst, NC, was the beloved son of Huston and Phyllis Trent. He spent his formative years in Murfreesboro, TN, where he graduated from Riverdale High School. Bentley continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University, earning a degree that would become the foundation of a remarkable career. Known for his brilliant mind and innovative thinking, Bentley dedicated nearly 30 years to Bridgestone as an engineer, leaving a lasting legacy through his work.

Bentley had a lifelong passion for guns, fishing, the military, planes, animals—especially his beloved dog, Jackson—and, above all, his family. Known for his kind and generous spirit, he was the type of person who would gladly give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. His quick wit, infectious laugh, and warm heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Family and Relationships

Family meant everything to Bentley, a truth beautifully reflected in the care and devotion he showed his mother during her final years. He deeply valued the bonds he shared with his siblings and close friends, who, in turn, blessed him through their steadfast support and countless acts of kindness in recent years.

Bentley was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by brothers, Barry Trent, Bradley (Cindy) Trent, and Bart (Carrie) Trent; sister, Barbara Wakham; sister-in-law, Judy Trent; numerous nieces and nephews; and his closest friend, Linda Harris Steagall.

He was preceded in death by parents, Huston & Phyllis Trent; brothers, Bryan Trent and Boyd Trent; brother-in-law, Clyde Wakham; sister-in-law, Darleen Trent.

Celebration of Life

A memorial service to honor Bentley’s remarkable life will take place on Thursday, December 19th, at 11:00 a.m. at Believers’ Chapel, 1820 South Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Family and friends are warmly invited to gather and celebrate his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to New Leash on Life in Lebanon, TN, or to your favorite local animal shelter, in recognition of Bentley’s deep love for animals.

Bentley will be profoundly missed but lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.