OBITUARY: John B. James

Dr. John B James, PhD, born in Cedar Hill, Tennessee on July 3, 1942, passed away on February 2, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee James and Obera Drake James; sister, Ruth James Dean; son, Benjamin James; and spouse, Betty.

He is survived by his sister Mary Frances James Moss, daughters Vickie (Steven) and Rebecca (Robert); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service or celebration of life.

May the wind be always at your back; May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields; and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand.

Sláinte!