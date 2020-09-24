John Andrew Tipton born in Guntersville, AL on January 26, 1949, and passed away September 22, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN. John had a passion for helping and starting churches across the country and also in other countries. He was the Sr. Pastor at The Bible Church of Jesus in Murfreesboro for more than 40 years.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Birdie Bunch Tipton and Rueben Tipton; sister, Lily Tipton Hooker; brother, James Tipton; and granddaughter, Abigail Tipton. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Tipton; children, Jody (Larry) Mullins, Johnny Tipton, James Tipton, Mark (Stacei) Tipton, Rebecca (BJ) Spurling; sisters, Ruby (Bill) Durham, Virginia Murillo; grandchildren, Nicki Saputo, Stephen Mullins, Jessica Cowart, Megan Tipton, Aaron Tipton, Hannah Tipton, Cody Tipton, Andrew Tipton, Destinie Fowler, Allie Baxter, Britany Allen, Dylan Tipton, Brooklyn Spurling Brealyn Spurling; and great-grandchildren, Dakota Saputo, Liam Saputo, Preston Mullins, Wyatt Cowart, Karleigh Cowart, Kayden Jamerson, LaShea Tipton, Isabelle Tipton, Naomi Fowler, Ember Fowler, Samuel Tipton, Addison Baxter, Lydia Allen, Amelia Baxter, Nolan Tipton, and Isaiah Allen.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bible Church of Jesus, 6371 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro. Church service will follow at 7:00 PM with Ken Buffington, Eddie Cochran, Roger Thaxton officiating.

A graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Stephen Mullins, Aaron Tipton, Cody Tipton, Andrew Tipton, Dylan Tipton, Sam Saputo, Michael Baxter, Ethan Fowler. Honorary pallbearers will be B.J. Spurling and Larry Mullins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Bible Church of Jesus Memorial Fund at P.O. Box 331551 Murfreesboro, TN 37133.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com