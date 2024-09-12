OBITUARY: John Allison (Bubba) Hardy III

John Allison (Bubba) Hardy III, 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

He was born in Jacksonville, FL but grew up in Columbus, MS. He is the son of the late Jack Hardy and Jacqueline Culp.

He was a gifted and talented guitar player and songwriter and was in many bands throughout his life and lived all over the country. He was an animal lover who rescued many dogs and birds and loved to fish and ride fast in his boat.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan Gilliam Hardy, his sister Elizabeth Gay Kettering, brother Sanford Hardy, stepchildren Charity Odom and Blair Oswalt and 4 grandchildren.

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

