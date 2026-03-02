Joel Sanders Watson Jr. was born in Sparta, TN, on January 4, 1961, and died in Murfreesboro, TN, on February 19, 2026.

Sanders is preceded in death by Florine Stewart Watson (mother) and Joel Sanders Watson Sr. (father), and survived by Frances Jolene Watson (sister), Ashton (Lucas) Bevill (daughter and son-in-law), Allie Grace Watson (daughter), and Genevieve Elizabeth Bevill (granddaughter).

Sanders dedicated his life to protecting and serving his community. He joined the Murfreesboro Police Department in 1985, where he served with honor for 32 years. Rising through the ranks to Lieutenant, Sanders was known for his integrity, his steady presence, and the kindness he showed to all who knew him.

During his years in Patrol, Sanders became the Commander of the Fatal Accident Crash (F.A.C.T.) Team, a role that required immense courage and empathy. Sanders was also a distinguished member of the Special Operations Unit (S.O.U.), later becoming its Commander. In this position, he bore the weight of making critical decisions that placed the safety of others in his hands. After his time in Patrol and Special Operations, Sanders was assigned to the Administrative Section, working directly with the Chief of Police.

Sanders was a man defined by integrity, humility, and unwavering faith. He possessed a servant’s heart and lived daily by the Golden Rule, treating every person he encountered with dignity and compassion. His kindness extended beyond words – whether offering encouragement to a colleague, a helping hand to someone in need, or quiet generosity to a stranger on the street.

Throughout his professional life, Sanders served with dedication and honor. In addition to his career in law enforcement, he faithfully worked security for Middle Tennessee State University football and served on the Special Events Team at New Vision Baptist Church, where he was a devoted member. Among his many responsibilities, he especially treasured serving in the preschool wing at church. Standing watch over the youngest members of the congregation brought him profound joy, and the smiles of those children were a reward he carried close to his heart.

Through life’s many trials, Sanders continually sought to reflect the Lord’s kindness, patience, and forgiveness. He lived as a Godly man, striving to leave every place and every person better than he found them. His greatest mission was to create a stronger, more faithful future for his family and to share a glimpse of the Holy Spirit with everyone he met. Sanders was a proud father, grandfather, brother, and loyal friend. He touched countless lives, both within the Murfreesboro Police Department and the community. His eagerness to serve others was truly special. His legacy endures in his family, in the officers and colleagues who stood beside him, and in the countless lives he quietly impacted through service, protection, and love.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following organizations that represent the man Joel Sanders Watson Jr. was.

– Isaiah 117 House (A home for foster care children w/o placement). https://isaiah117house.com/donate Please copy and paste the link into your internet browser.

– 9-99 Foundation (Supports the mental & physical health of officers and deputies across the nation) https://www.999foundation.org/ Please copy and paste the link into your internet browser.

– New Vision Baptist Church Preschool Ministry. www.NewVisionLife.com/Give Please copy and paste the link into your internet browser.

A visitation and service will be held on Thursday, February 26 at New Vision Baptist Church. 1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37190. Visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm with service following at 1:00pm. The service will be live-streamed here https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=new%20vision%20events Please copy and paste the link to your internet browser.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, February 27 at Highland Cemetery, 167 S. Highland Dr., Sparta, TN 38583. Please enter the cemetery through the gate on Highland Drive.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email