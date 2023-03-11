OBITUARY: Joel Reed

Joel Reed, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Minnie Reed; grandson, Jacob LaBorde; and brothers, Joe Ed Reed, Jerald Reed, and Montez Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Reed; children, Bruce Reed and his wife Denise, Cindy Yearwood and her husband Neil, Wendell Reed and his wife Deanna; grandchildren, Jessica Bryan and her husband Derrick, Nikki Thurman and her husband Robert, Carrie Yearwood, Erica Nowack and her husband Austin, Emily Pitts and her husband Justin, Miranda Reed, and Jacob Reed; great-grandchildren, Rhett Bryan and Willa Dean Thurman; brothers, David Reed, Gerald Reed; sister, Juanita Reed; sister in law, Wanda Reed; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Reed was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the Army National Guard after 21 years of service. He also retired from the Post Office after serving as carrier and supervisor for many years.

After retirement, Mr. Reed developed a passion for ministry and devoted 28 years to Helping Hands Food Ministry and mission trips across the world. He volunteered many days and nights to his church, fire department, and local community.

In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. His dedication, generosity, and devotion to the people and things he loved showed in everything he did. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Monday, March 13, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Feed America First, https://www.feedamericafirst.com/donate.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/