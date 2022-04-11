Mr. Joel Morgan Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was 91 years old.

He was a native of Greene County NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Elgus Davis, Cora Lee Davis, brothers, James Carol Davis, John Verlon Davis, Clarence Eugen Davis.

Mr. Davis was preacher for the Church of God Churches in Rutherford County and across Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Augusta Kidd Davis; daughters, Deborah Davis and Anna Bowman and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Brian Davis and Melissa Lowery, Ryan Flashner and wife Jeanna, Josh Flashner and wife Tosha, Justin Flashner and Ashley, 8 Great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Lee Ledbetter, and Shannon Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp Overton www.campovertontn.com

Visitation will be 12Noon until the funeral service at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Allen Jackson will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

