OBITUARY: Joel ‘Mark’ Garrett

Joel “Mark” Garrett, age 62, passed away February 12, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lester I. Garrett and Carmene Manus Jones; and siblings, Ricky Garrett and Carol Curray.

He is survived by sons, Brandon (Trena) Joel Garrett, Dallen Clay Garrett; daughters, Tanya (Greg) Nicole Davis, ad Meagan (Blake) Elizabeth Titshaw; siblings, Leonard (Jewel) Garrett, Emily (Charlie) Corley, John Garrett, Cindy Garrett and Lester Garrett; and grandchildren, Dominic Davis, Brayden Saylors, Brycen Titshaw and Mackenzie Titshaw, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Ray Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

