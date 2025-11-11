OBITUARY: Joel (Joe) Frank Davis

Joel (Joe) Frank Davis passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on November 5th, 2025. Joel was born in Oak Ridge, TN in 1946. He was an Eagle Scout, a standout athlete in football (#10) and track. He was a member of the ORHS 1962 state championship football and track teams.

Joel was a proud United States Army veteran, serving honorably in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Finishing his military career as an E-6 Staff Sergeant. He then went on to have a successful 40 year long career in law Enforcement. Retiring from the Murfreesboro Police Department as a Detective Sergeant.

He loved his family the most, including his dogs Emmie and Ellie known as “The Girls”. He enjoyed nature and working in the yard. Joel had a wonderful sense of humor, and a heartwarming smile.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Chery W. Davis of Murfreesboro, TN.

Children; Mark Davis (Partner Angela), Amy D. Arndt (Bobby), Julie D. Hawks (Brandon), Daniel Davis, Paul Hosper (Lauren), and Bryan Hosper.

Grandchildren; Travis Davis (Sydney), Bailey Coots (David), Savannah Gregg (Cam), Jackson Arndt, Isabella Donatelli, and Ryder Hawks.

Great Grandchildren; Phoenix Coots, Mikah Davis, Eli Coots, Krew Coots.

Siblings; Merry June Heath, Patricia Waters.

He is preceded in death by his parents William “Bill” and Thelma Davis, his daughter Paige Davis, and grandson Jayden Hosper.

The graveside service took place on Saturday, November 8th at 10:30 am. Located at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, in the Veterans Garden of Valor. https://www.mottmckameyfh.com

So, as we would always say

This is not goodbye, Its See You Later!

