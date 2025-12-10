OBITUARY: Joe William Elliott

Joe William Elliott, age 89 of Shelbyville, formerly of Murfreesboro, died Monday December 8, 2025 at his home. He was a native of Portland, Tn and graduated from Sumner County High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joel Elliott, and Lila Pauline Suttle Elliott.

He was in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959 with a rank of Sergeant. After serving in the Air Force he attended and graduated from Belmont College in 1964 and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1968.

Mr. Elliot was a pastor for over 60 years in Indiana and the Middle Tennessee Area. He pastored at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tn and served at several United Methodist Churches including Kelley’s Chapel and Bethel United Methodist in Murfreesboro, Lynchburg First Methodist, and Smyrna First United Methodist. He served on the Board of Ordained Ministry and the Conference Board of Ordained Ministry. He also served as Murfreesboro District Coordinator of Missions. He led several mission trips to Mexico and to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. He was the one time Director of Refugee Resettlement in Rutherford County, and served on the board of the Food Bank of Rutherford County and Community Helpers Board. He loved working with the youth and started several after school programs as well.

His favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing, studying the Bible, writing poetry, antiquing, traveling with good friends, attending craft fairs, and making brooms with his antique broom maker. Joe was a people person and loved everyone and everyone loved him. His favorite hobby was spending time around the table making family memories and enjoying his wife Dubbye’s delicious meals – especially desserts like her famous old fashioned chocolate pie and pecan pie.

He is survived and loved by his wife of 35 years, Dubbye Jackson Elliott. Children: Audra Shelley Spence and husband Terry, Karen Tenpenny and husband Ken, Lisa Gray and husband Randy, Joellen McCleskey and husband Jason. Grandchildren: Tyler Burnett and wife Sara, Chandler Hillhouse, Brooklyn Hillhouse Cole and husband Will, Colton Hillhouse and wife Shelby, Elliott Tenpenny, Rebecca Tenpenny, Dusty Gray, Shelby Gray Way, Autumn, Amber, and Allie McCleskey. Great-Grandchildren: Abigail, Sophia, Bella, and Henley Burnett; Elias, Hudson, Levi, and Zane Tenpenny; Mya Way. Sister: Elizabeth Carolyn Elliott. Niece: Laura Leigh Gregory. Late Nephew: Van Elliott Perdue

Special thanks to EMS and the Fire Department of Shelbyville, Gentiva Hospice and Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Friday, December 12th 11:00AM until 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with funeral services at 2:00PM. Dr. Jim Clardy and Laurie Raulston will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tn.