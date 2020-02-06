Joe Thomas Scott, Sr., age 74 passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

He retired from United Services Equipment Company and attended Woodbury Road Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Lee and Ida Louise Scott; brother Richard Booth Scott, and sister Barbara Jo Summers.

Survived by his wife of 53 years Barbara Anne Evans Scott; sons Joe Thomas Scott, Jr and his wife Kimberly and Thomas Leroy Scott and his wife Kristen; daughter Sherry Anne Scott Warren; grandchildren Amber Delacea Warren, Willian Elliott Warren, Dylan Marshall Reed, Jason Thomas Scott and Emma Leighanne Scott; sister Mary Glenn Moshier; brothers William W. Scott, Vestal Steven Scott and Michael Scott; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 am until service time at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Coleman Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Joe Scott, Sr., please visit Tribute Store