Mr. Joseph “Joe” Keith Simpkins, age 68, of Milton, TN passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Malcolm Joseph and Celeste Geraldine Walden Simpkins.

Mr. Simpkins was a 1971 graduate of Cumberland High School in Nashville, TN. He was self-employed in residential construction. He knew how to build a house from the ground up. In his younger years, Mr. Simpkins enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Simpkins is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Simpkins; children, Anna Marie Apel and her husband Chris of Heber Springs, AR and Joseph Wayne Simpkins of Canton, TX; grandchildren, Daelyn Lamb and Janson Thomas Simpkins; great-grandchildren, Ellie Lamb and Nolan Lamb; siblings, Douglas Alan Simpkins, Debra Denise Simpkins-Bauer, William Malcolm Simpkins and his wife P.J., and Celeste Darlene Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

http://www.woodfinchapel.com