Joe Morgan, age 78 of Murfreesboro died February 22, 2021. He was a native of Williamson County and was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall C. Morgan and Annie King Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a Christian and had been self-employed. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife Donna Marie Hooper Morgan; children, Donna Joe Messer, Joe Morgan, Jr. and wife Pat, Malissa Fuhrer and husband Scott, Becky Morgan; Grandchildren; 11, Great-grandchildren; 9; sister; Sherron Smith.
Graveside service 10AM Monday March 8th at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com