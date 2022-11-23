OBITUARY: Joe Mason Brandon

Joe Mason Brandon, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

A native of Cannon County, TN, he was the son of the late George Thomas and Pearlie Gilley Brandon.

Mr. Brandon was also preceded in death by his son, Joe Mason Brandon, Jr., a grandson, Zachery Mason Brandon, and a brother Grady Brandon.

Mr. Brandon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Barnes Brandon; daughter, Melanie Maxwell and her husband Lee of Murfreesboro, TN; He was lovingly known as Ging by his grandchildren: Ashlee Hurst and her husband Chris of Clearwater, FL, HannahLee Maxwell, MariMegan Maxwell, and KK Johnson all of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Blakely, and Indie Hurst both of Clearwater, FL; sister, Gracie Elrod of Woodbury, TN; daughter-in-law, Laurie Young of Murfreesboro, TN; and his Sheltie Ellegrace.

Mr. Brandon was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and retired as a maintenance technician with Nissan after 25 years. He also served in the Tennessee National Guard.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday following the visitation with Brother Tony Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Gerald Hale, Randy Odom, Chris Brandon, Kevin Drake, John David Drake, and Lee Maxwell serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School in memory of Mr. Brandon.

