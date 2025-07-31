OBITUARY: Joe Madison Gleaves Jr.

Joe Madison Gleaves Jr. passed away in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, on June 11, 2025.

Born on January 31, 1963, Joe lived a life marked by creativity, dedication, and a deep connection to the people and passions that shaped his journey.

Joe was a skilled lighting specialist and stagehand whose work took him behind the scenes of some of the world’s most iconic rock performances. His time on the road with bands like Metallica and Foo Fighters reflected not only his technical expertise but also his love for live music and the vibrant energy of performance.

He was known for his reliability, his quiet strength, and the pride he took in his craft.

He is survived by his children, Hannah Reese and Jon Shope, and his sister, Janice Gleaves Ladd. Joe also leaves behind a wide circle of friends who knew him as loyal, kind-hearted, and always ready with a story from the road.

His faith in his Savior was a guiding light throughout his life. His parents, Joe Madison Gleaves Sr. and Jeannie Rhea Gleaves, preceded him in death.

Joe’s faith was a meaningful part of his life, and those who knew him understood the quiet but steady way he lived out his beliefs. He will be remembered for the light he brought to the stage—and to the lives of those around him.