OBITUARY: Joe Kenneth Finney

Joe Kenneth Finney, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 7, 2025. He was born May 4, 1940, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Felix and Annie Cook Finney. Joe was a graduate of Central High School.

He retired after 40 years from Murfreesboro Fire Department. He was also a Mason. Also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Finney. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelli Jo Finney.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 4pm – 8pm. Service will be Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1pm. Chaplain Lee Douglas and Pastor Steve Goforth will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s name to the Murfreesboro Fire Department. Pallbearers will be fellow firefighters.