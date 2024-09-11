OBITUARY: Joe Frank Jernigan

Joe Frank Jernigan, age 80, passed away on September 9, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a Kittrell High School graduate. He retired as Assistant Road Superintendent for Rutherford County, served as County Commission of District 6 for 22 years, and was a farmer and master beef producer. He was a member of Mt Moriah Free Mason’s, retired from Avco-Textron, and a founding PSL member of TN Titans.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, James Virgil and Mary Lee Black Jernigan; previous wife, Barbara Ann Jernigan; and sisters, Francis Reynolds and Elizabeth Jernigan.

He is survived by wife, Patsy Adams Jernigan; son, Jeff (Melanie) Pitts; daughters, Kaye Jernigan, Connie (Gary) Hutchinson, JoAnne (Tim) Robichaud; brother, William (Dorris) Jernigan; sisters, Gale Lewis, Dorothy Perkins; grandchildren, Olivia Young, Garrick and Rhiannon Hutchinson, Kaitlyn, Matthew and Brandon Robichaud, Robert Jernigan; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Owen Young.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with David Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Garrick Hutchinson, Robert Jernigan, Robert Patterson, Mark Lewis, Gary Hutchinson and Tim Robichaud serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Adams, Bubba Jones, Mike Hughes, Bobby Adams, Billy Adams and Wayne Adams.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Aveanna Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

