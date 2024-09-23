OBITUARY: Joe Everette Harney

Joe Everette Harney – September 15, 1967 — September 7, 2024

Murfreesboro

He is survived by loving and devoted wife, Cheryln Moton; three children, Joseph Harney, Savion Davis and Joniah Harney; grandson, Azaire Rubalcaba; loving and devoted mother, Geraldine King; siblings, Sharon Harney, Deshanna and Alonza Henry, Kerry Harney, Derrick Harney, April Perry, Brian and Angela Howard; aunts and uncles, and a host of nieces and nephews.

This obituary was published by Highland Hills Funeral Home & Crematory.

