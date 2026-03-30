Joe Dale Little (Little Joe), age 82 of Decherd, Tennessee, passed away on March 28, 2026. He was born on August 4, 1943, to Burnis W. Little and Lillie Mae Ross Little in Decherd, TN.

Joe graduated from Franklin County High School, in Winchester, in 1961. He spent his life in Decherd on the farm home area where he was born. Joe worked briefly in some retail jobs right after high school before joining the pipefitter apprenticeship program at what was then Arnold Research Organization (ARO) in 1963 and later became today’s Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) and worked there as a pipefitter and welder. It was while there, he developed a machine to cut and bevel piping that the government holds the patent for, developed under their program. Joe worked primarily as a pipefitter and welder along with various other foreman and support roles until his retirement in 2003.

Joe also worked the farm for many years along with various hobbies including woodworking, lawnmowing, and gardening. Joe’s gardening though meant others in the family got to can and put up plus always a few more rows and plans for giving some away to neighbors, friends, and about anyone who would stop and… talk a while. Joe was a member of the Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Sharon N Little; brother, Johnny Little; sister, June Crownover and her husband Frank Crownover; nephews, Jeffrey (Star) Little, and Christopher Little, and not to forget, his four-legged riding, camping, and dining partner… Sassy Jane.

Joe is survived by his son, Timothy (Connie) Little of Decherd; daughter, Tara L. (Brent) Mathews of Murfreesboro; stepdaughter, Dorie (Bart) Mallard of Loudon, TN; stepson, Kevin (Lisa) Rigney of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jordan) Hill of Pelham, TN and Cole and Allie Mathews of Murfreesboro, TN; step-grandchildren, Felicia Baxter of Hillsboro, TN and Jerrica Harshburger of Loudon, TN; one great grandchild on the way; several step-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Juanita Little of Hillsboro.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Monday, March 30, 2026, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

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This obituary was published by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.

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