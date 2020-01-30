JoAnne Polk Waldron, age 85 of Union Hill, TN (formerly of LaVergne) died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Clifford Polk and Gladys Dixon. Mrs. Waldron was preceded in death by her brothers, J.G. “Bud” and James Polk; and sister, Dartha Waldron.

She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ and a long-time former member of LaVergne Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, an avid gardener, a quilter, loved working with her hands, and living on their farm. Her family was her pride and joy.

Mrs. Waldron is survived by her husband of 68 years, Loyd Johnson Waldron; five children, daughter, Kathy Tedder and her husband Dan of Murfreesboro, sons, Gerald Waldron of Union Hill, Darrell Waldron of LaVergne, Steve Waldron and his wife Estelle of Smyrna, and Timothy Waldron and his wife Debbie of Beechgrove; sisters, Judy Jennings of Nolensville and Janie Coleman of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

A special and sincere thanks to Elmcroft of Murfreesboro Caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for the exceptional care during our mother’s final months of suffering with Alzheimer’s.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother John Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.