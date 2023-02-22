OBITUARY: Joann Williams

Joann Williams, age 81, passed away on February 18, 2023. She was born in Smithville, TN and lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Edward Waggoner and Florence Marie Parton Waggoner; husband, Roy D. Williams; brothers, J.D. Waggoner, Alvie Waggoner; and daughter, Venus Williams.

She is survived by her daughters, Janette (Steve) Dykes, Annette Warrick; brother, Danny (Louise) Waggoner; and grandchildren, Ray (Kelsey) Warrick, Nathan Warrick, Kyle Dykes, Hanna Warrick and Logan Warrick.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bryan Carlos Saddler officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

