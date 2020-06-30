JoAnn Marie Manning, age 84 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. A native of Ironwood, MI, she was the daughter of the late William and Sanna Erickson Leppanen and was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ralph David Manning and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Manning is survived by her daughter, Priscilla West; sons, Phillip Manning and his wife Mitsey, and David Manning all of LaVergne, TN; four grandchildren, and several brothers, and sisters.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Mapleview Cemetery with Dr. Shelby Hazzard officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Manning was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a retired legal secretary.

