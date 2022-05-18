Joann Elaine Magnuson, age 64 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at DiversaCare Healthcare in Smyrna.

She was born in Washington, DC, and was a daughter of the late James Jeskey and Barbara Wolcott Jeskey of Murfreesboro who survives her. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Magnuson.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by sisters, Patricia Jeskey of Mesa, AZ; Mary Kay Jeskey of Houston, TX; and Barbara Sullivan of Christiana, TN; nieces, Scarlett James of New York, NY, Caroline Sullivan of Christiana, Victoria Sullivan and husband Shawn Kemp of Nashville, Pam Martin and husband Jack of Fredericksburg, VA, Lauren Wall and husband Taylor of Colorado Springs, CO; nephews, Randy Peterson of Paradise, CA, Chad Tipps and wife Elissa and Madison Tipps and wife Evelyn, all of Colorado Springs, CO; brother-in-law, Ron Peterson (wife Sandy, deceased) of Paradise, CA; sister-in-law, Vicky Tipps and husband Denzel of Colorado Springs, CO; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. Kristine Blaess officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Music City Greyhound Adoption, 1128 Neptune Road, Ashland City, TN 37015 and an online guestbook is available for the Magnuson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

