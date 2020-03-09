Mrs. Joann Robinson Amos, age 76, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Roy and Ida Mae Beck Robinson. Mrs. Amos was a faithful member of River of Life Church in Smyrna. She was an excellent seamstress and had a fun-loving nature about her.

Mrs. Amos is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Amos; son, Marty Amos and his wife Julie of Hendersonville, TN; daughter, Lisa Laine of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Andy Huggins, Amanda Spencer and her husband Brian, Blake Amos and his wife Macy, and Daniel Buckley; sister, Donna Ricketts and her husband Don of Greensboro, NC; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Amos, and two sisters, Linda Hemric and Pam Robinson.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at River of Life Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at River of Life Church, 596 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.