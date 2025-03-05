OBITUARY: Joan Sanders

Joan Sanders passed from this life to the next at 99 years of age in Smyrna, TN February 28, 2025.

She was born in England July 17, 1925.

Joan was a compassionate soul possessing a generous heart which not only nurtured people but also beautiful flowers and plants.

She often showcased her talent with beautiful floral arrangements at her church.

She was a true servant having been a nurse and church member with a kind heart, bright smile, and cheerful disposition.

The light and love she brought will not dim but will shine in the hearts and memories of those of us she leaves behind.

Rest in peace dear, Joan.