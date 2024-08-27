OBITUARY: Joan Mary Shanahan

Joan Mary Shanahan passed away peacefully on August 23, 2024 at the age of 73. Her daughter Linda and husband Frank were by her side. Joan fought hard to remain with us, but God knew it was time.

Joan was born on February 23, 1951, to the late Agnes and John “Sonny” Hehir. Joan grew up in the beautiful countryside of Gortmore, Co. Clare Ireland. Joan was the eldest of four children. Her brothers John and Joseph Hehir and only sister Kathleen Hehir are survived by her.

Joan was only 18 years old when she got married and moved to Bronx NY, where she had her only daughter Linda. She loved living in New York, but in 1977 Ireland called her back home, and returned there for 3 years before moving to Miami Beach Florida.

Joan enjoyed being a caregiver and worked many jobs as a nurse’s aide in New York and Florida. Joan and her husband Frank finally moved to Murfreesboro TN in 2012 to be with their only 2 grandkids whom she cherished dearly, Victoria and Joey.

Joan’s memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 55 years Frank, her only daughter Linda (Joseph) Mulea, her 2 grandchildren Victoria (Long) Yang and Joseph Mulea Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN. She is also survived by her 2 brothers John (Margaret) Hehir and Joseph Hehir and only sister Kathleen Hehir of Co. Clare, Ireland.

Joan really enjoyed going on cruises, going to Ireland, eating out at different restaurants and going to the movies with Frank.

Joan’s quick-witted humor and infectious smile along with that beautiful Irish brogue will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Miller Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

