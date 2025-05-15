OBITUARY: Joan Marr Nagy

Joan G. Nagy, 93, of Murfreesboro, TN, died May 12, 2025, at Adams Place in Murfreesboro. She was born July 5, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Urban T. and Dorothy E. (Canisius) Marr.

Joan was the widow of Alex Nagy, former dean of the Middle Tennessee State University College of Mass Communications. He died in 2016.

A 1949 graduate of Osage (IA) High School, Joan attended the College of St. Catherine for a year and worked at her father’s knitting mill before marrying Alex in 1952. They moved to Sheboygan in 1956 and raised their five children there. The family relocated to Essex Junction, VT in 1975 and then to Murfreesboro in 1980.

Joan managed the family while Alex pursued his master’s and doctoral degrees in Wisconsin. She then returned to college and earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in sociology from the University of North Texas with a specialty in gerontology.

Joan relished the opportunity to further her education. She put it to good use as a long-time volunteer at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro and by helping family and friends. She also volunteered for many years at her grandchildren’s schools in Murfreesboro.

Earlier, Joan was a standout volunteer in Sheboygan. She was a Girl Scout leader, taught religion classes at St. Clement Church, served on the Parent-Teacher Associations of her children’s schools, and organized several holiday toy drives that were extraordinarily successful. She was president of the friends’ group at Mead Public Library at a pivotal time, when the library moved to a new building in 1974.

Joan was nonjudgmental and led by example. In the 1960s, she was an early civil rights advocate in Sheboygan. She was active in welcoming new families to the city and urged skeptics to listen with open hearts and minds. On more than one occasion, she took in the children of friends or family members who needed respite from difficult home situations. It wasn’t unusual for neighborhood children to come to her for comfort after losing a pet, flubbing a school performance, or being snubbed by a friend.

Joan took everything in stride, but was not a pushover. When Alex lived in Madison for several semesters while pursuing his PhD, Joan became adept at managing the household finances, making repairs, and dealing with contractors. She gained new skills and a confidence that she preserved through the rest of her life.

Joan will be remembered as a strict but loving mother and grandmother who raised her children to be independent thinkers, self-sufficient, and curious about the world around them. She encouraged their creativity and nurtured their sense of humor with her offbeat observations, and invented cuss words.

An avid reader, Joan loved sharing books with her children and grandchildren when they were young. She enjoyed travel, puzzles, dancing, and baking for her family – especially the kids. She played the piano and taught dancing as a young woman, and she always relished her Saturday evenings with Lawrence Welk. She loved puzzles, doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and family history.

Joan’s creativity showed through the trips and events she planned for her family. She enjoyed crafts and was an accomplished seamstress. Her sweaters were beloved by family members, as were the dresses she made for her daughters when they were girls.

Joan is survived by her children: Jean Nagy (Will Brecht) of Murfreesboro, Robert Nagy (Sharon Nagy) of Allouez, WI, Barbara Nagy (Mark Oefinger) of Groton, CT, Steven Nagy (Marion Nagy) of Murfreesboro, and Thomas Nagy (Ellen Nagy) of Surf City, NC; seven grandchildren: Lauren (Ben O’Neill) Nagy, Heather (Kevin) Jankowski, Nicholas Nagy, Christopher Nagy, Joshua (Laura) Nagy, Alex (Brooke) Nagy, and Ashley Nagy; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, Joan was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Laurel) Marr and Thomas (Gladys) Marr; two grandchildren, Ryan Nagy and Gretchen Brecht; and sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret (John) McEwen and Helen (Daniel) Deak.

Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Alex & Joan Nagy Opportunity Scholarship at Ohio University. Make checks payable to the Ohio University Foundation and write “Alex & Joan Nagy Opportunity Scholarship” on the memo line. Mail your gift to the foundation at P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701-0869. To give online, visit https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/39767/donations/new. In the designation box, and search for “Nagy.”

A memorial service will be held Wednesday May 28th 10:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, with visitation, Wednesday May 28th 9:00-10:00AM. www.woodfinchapel.com