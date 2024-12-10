OBITUARY: Joan Barbara Dow McVicker

Joan Barbara Dow McVicker, age 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Friday, November 22, 2004.

Joan was born in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late William James Dow and Lillian Weir Dow.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Sybella Davis, Katherine Simon and Flora Mae Davis.

Joan is survived by her husband of 70 years, Norman Westfall McVicker; son, Jeff McVicker (Cheryl); daughters, Kim Florida (Edwin) and Bethann McVicker (John). Four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Joan graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1954. She was an elementary school teacher in Boardman, Ohio and Cincinnati, Ohio for one year each, leaving teaching to become a homemaker and raise her children for the next 20 years. Then returning to Education in Murfreesboro teaching 3rd grade at Reeves Rogers. She was also a “Pink Lady” volunteering over 30 years at Rutherford/St. Thomas Hospital.

Joan was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, Trinity Methodist Church, First Baptist and Northside Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She also taught children’s Sunday School classes, Awanas and VBS for many years. Joan was a member of both the Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study and was a devoted student of the Bible all of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday two hours prior to the Celebration of Life. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the McVicker family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email