OBITUARY: Joan Anora Karpel

Joan Anora Karpel, age 85, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away the morning of Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mrs. Karpel was the daughter of the late William Joseph and Eleanor Louise Fitzgerald Macak.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 67 years, William Joseph Karpel and infant son, Michael Anthony Karpel.

She is survived by her sister, Jackie Bird and her husband, Ken; brother, Bill Macak and his wife Linda; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joe and Lyndon Macak; and sister, Billie Marie Fuller.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Karpel and will be announced in the near future. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

