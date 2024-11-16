OBITUARY: Jo Ellen Shamburg

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jo Ellen Shamburg on November 13, 2024 at the age of 92. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who were the greatest joy of her life.

Born on January 2, 1932, in Pulaski TN, Jo Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend, known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love. She touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, generosity, and resilience.

She was a constant source of support and inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She loved fiercely and gave selflessly, always prioritizing the needs of those she loved. Her warm heart, infectious laughter, sense of humor, and gentle spirit will be deeply missed.

Jo Ellen was deeply passionate about her family and her role as an Army wife. She cherished the adventures of traveling the world with her husband of 68 years and their three children, creating lifelong memories and friendships from far-off places. An avid lover of arts and crafts, Jo Ellen found joy in crocheting, macramé, and doll collecting. Her creativity shone through her ceramic artwork, which continues to decorate the homes of family and friends.

She also had a deep love for music, singing, and dancing, sharing her joy with those around her. A skilled card player, Jo Ellen enjoyed playing Bridge and Kansas Pitch, often challenging both family members and seasoned opponents with her competitive spirit.

Jo Ellen had a remarkable gift for storytelling that captivated everyone who listened. Her family would gather around, eager to hear her share tales filled with vivid details, humor, and valuable life lessons. Her words had a unique way of bringing people together, and her stories will live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to hear them.

Her warmth, creativity, and zest for life will be profoundly missed.

She is predeceased by her husband Duane Shamburg, grandson Derek Hunter, father Patterson Cole, mother Katherine Pigg Butler, sisters Barbara Anne Davis, Judy Johnson, Lucille Cole. Jo Ellen is survived by her children, Teresa Tillery, David (Andrea) Shamburg and Tracy Shamburg; grandchildren Ivan Andrew Hunter Jr, Craig Hunter, Katherine (Pablo) Vazquez, Jennifer (Anthony) Garcia, Daniel (Brigid) Shamburg, Ashley Tillery; 21 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; brother John Cole, sisters Mildred Ryman, Elizabeth Spicer and Martha Davis and many dear friends, as well as other extended family members.

Though we mourn her loss, we are comforted by the countless beautiful memories she leaves behind. Jo Ellen will forever be in our hearts, and her love will continue to guide us each day.

May she rest in peace.