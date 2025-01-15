OBITUARY: Jo Annette Lowe

Jo Annette Meadows Lowe, age 85 of the Flat Creek Community, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, January 12, 2025, at her home surrounded by family. She was a native of Nashville, TN and the daughter of the late Joseph Leon Meadows II and Lola Tarter Meadows. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Weyman Lee Meadows.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Walter Adair Lowe; daughters, Gina Lowe Lennon and husband John, Sherry Lowe Patterson and husband Tony; brothers, Joseph Leon Meadows III and wife Janet and William Douglas Meadows and wife Teresa and sister in law Sandra Meadows; grandchildren, Jan’a Marable, Whitney Fishback, Tony Patterson II and wife Riley, and Jake Patterson and wife Makayla; four great grandchildren; lifelong friend Betty Jo Buzbee, many loving nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was a member of the Science Hill Church of Christ but also regularly attended Edgemont Baptist Church with her family. She was a homemaker most of her life, but she worked at Singer Sewing Company from 1997-2005 and was a substitute teacher at Middle Tennessee Christian School. She graduated from Central High School in Murfreesboro TN in 1957. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the Moore County Senior Center.

Visitation with the Lowe family will be Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Jimmy West officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Moore County Senior Center, 87 High St, Lynchburg, TN 37352 in her name would be appreciated. An online guestbook is available for the Lowe family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

