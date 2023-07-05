OBITUARY: Jo Ann Watson

Jo Ann Watson, age 66, passed away July 3, 2023 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. After working 16 years for Better Built, she retired as a Benefit Specialist at Bridgestone after 23 years.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Crawford Delano and Betty Duncan Sebring; siblings, Doris Tune, Ronnie Tune and Branda Russell. She is survived by her son, Brian (Michele) Watson; sisters, Vickey (Jimmy) Merritt and Teresa Thomas; grandchildren, Austin Troy Watson and Caleb Fisher Watson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 12:00 PM with Jon Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

