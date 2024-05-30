OBITUARY: Jimmy McFarlin

Jimmy McFarlin, age 78, passed away on May 22, 2024 at NHC of Murfreesboro.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Air Force. James was a member of East Main St Church of Christ and retired from Commerce Union Bank.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Erman McFarlin and Lorene Mason McFarlin; and wife, Yvonne Ashley McFarlin.

He is survived by sons, Trevor (Casey) McFarlin and James (Mary Hope) McFarlin; and grandchildren, Brooke Ashley McFarlin, Carter Lewis McFarlin, Sulli Beth McFarlin and Bonnie Mason McFarlin.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

