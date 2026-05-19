Jimmy Martin McCrary Jr.

Murfreesboro – Jimmy Martin McCrary Jr. passed away at age 51 on Friday, May 15th, 2026, at Alive Hospice facility in Murfreesboro. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County where he attended school at Bellwood Christian Academy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine Ann Leyhew Young and Buddy Young. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Josh) Young, daughters, Miranda (Logan) Hickerson, Morgan (Robert) Blankenship, Marissa McCrary, Reagan McCrary, Rayne McCrary, and grandchildren, Parker Hickerson, Everleigh Hickerson and Karli Payton.

A private family celebration of life for Jimmy will be held in his memory set by his family.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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