OBITUARY: Jimmy Lockhart

Mr. Jimmy Bost Lockhart peacefully departed this life in his home surrounded by family after an extended illness on March 28, 2025 at the age of 85. He was born on April 27, 1939 in Atwood, TN.

Jimmy was a native of Jackson, TN where he graduated from Jackson High School and Lambuth University. He resided in Bartlett, TN for most of his life. He was a research chemist with several patents under his name. In his later years, he moved to Murfreesboro, TN and was a member of the East Main church of Christ. He loved spending time with family, traveling, and playing with his grandkids.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Miranda Kee Lockhart; son, Andy Lockhart and wife Rebecca; daughter, Cathy Cavender and husband Kyle; and grandchildren, Gavin Cavender, Ava Cavender, Elizabeth Lockhart, Jacob Lockhart, and Joshua Lockhart. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marion and Thelma Bost Lockhart, and sister, Marilyn Haynes.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 1:00pm at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort https://www.disasterreliefeffort.org or The Magnolia Foundation https://www.themagnoliafoundation.com/ in memory of Jimmy.