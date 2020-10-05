Jimmy Gordon, age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Cannon County and was a son of the late Dee and Jean Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Gordon; a son, Jimmy David Gordon; a daughter, Regina Smotherman; and two brothers, Robert and Denton Gordon.

Survivors include daughters, Mary “Sissy” Gordon and Lisa Jane (Charles) Mosley, all of Murfreesboro; brothers, Frankie (Faye) Gordon of Murfreesboro and Ronnie (Robbie) Gordon of Shelbyville; sisters, Fannie Bogle of McMinnville, Linda Lonning and Patsy (Gene) Walls, all of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchild; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Gordon attended Mt. Herman Baptist Church and retired as a truck driver for Ashland Oil after 30 years of service.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

The family wishes to thank granddaughter, Lanae Diaz, her husband Stuart and their family for their excellent care given to Mr. Gordon.