OBITUARY: Jimmy Adcock

Jimmy Adcock, age 85, passed away January 17, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a retired mechanic.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Felix Adcock and Bessie Boyde; wife, Peggy Joyce Windrow; brothers, Clyde Jr, Paul, Charlie, Leland, Doolittle, Randy; and sisters, Dorothy Fann, June Gale, Martha Smotherman, and Retta Clark.

He is survived by sisters, Patsy Bebout, Mary King, and Kitty Westbooks.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Windrow-Manier Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email