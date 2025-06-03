OBITUARY: Jimmie L. Lancaster

Jimmie was blessed in so many ways in his life, especially by being married to Jill, who was the love of his life, his joyful companion in family matters, and his partner in ministry. He was also blessed through his children: Jason, Luke, Meredith, and Matt, their spouses and children (13). He enjoyed watching them grow, learn, and experience the joys in life, and they brought him so much and good memories.

Jimmie earned a Bachelor’s Degree, a Master of Divinity, and a Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling. He was an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA) where he served churches in Dallas/Ft. Worth area, at Westminister, Hot Springs, AR, and was the Presbytery Executive in the Memphis, TN area. After retirement, he served as Interim Minister at several churches in TN: Bartlett, Somerville, Priest Lake, and McMinnville. During the first 15 years of ministry also taught school in Dallas, where he taught Honors English and a course he wrote on “World Religions”. He also worked in a counseling center, gave lectures, taught seminars, played senior softball in 17 states around the US and even in Scotland and Ireland. He was blessed to be a part of several National Championship Teams and was awarded several All American/All World Honors. He knew he was blessed with more success than he deserved, but he savored every experience and the friendships.

Jimmie and Jill traveled many places around the world, saw many sights, and enjoyed being with many people, but most of all, they enjoyed doing things together in the church, with the family and with each other. His body will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at Westminister Presbyterian, Hot Springs, AR, at the end of the month where he served as pastor for 14 wonderful years. He thanks his family and friends for blessing him in his life and for giving him so many wonderful memories.

Jimmie passed peacefully on May 31, 2025. Memorial service will be held on June 9, 2025 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro Tennessee. His ashes will be interred at a later date at Westminister Presbyterian Church in Hot Springs Arkansas.