Mr. James “Jim” Stanley Johnson, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Fountain Head, TN to the late William and Margaret Taylor Johnson. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worked for State Farm Insurance for 34 years retiring as a Senior Agency Field Consultant. Jim was a faithful member of Northfield Boulevard church of Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Prest Johnson; children, Raena Tracy and her husband Jim of Murfreesboro, Ty Johnson and his wife Christy of Knoxville, TN, and Tolly Alsup and her husband Roger of Lascassas, TN; ten grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Dalton, Landon, Ellison, Carson, and Kenton Tracy, and Holland, Tanner, and Chase Johnson; and sister, Annette Downes and her husband Les of Sarasota, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jayme Johnson.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.

