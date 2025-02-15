OBITUARY: Jim Downing

Mr. James “Jim” M. Downing, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2025. He was born December 19, 1935 in Galion, OH to the late Paul and Loretta Cole Downing. Jim attended Galion Schools. His career was with State Farm Insurance in Ohio where he was an agent for 11 years and a manager for 23 years. Jim retired in 1995 when he and his wife, Carol, moved to Murfreesboro so he could play more golf. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

To occupy his time during retirement, Jim began volunteering at Middle Tennessee Medical Center before it became St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He spread cheer and love for 25 years to many people along the way. Jim recruited many more volunteers during his time at the hospital. He never met a stranger and loved everyone. Jim attended World Outreach Church.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Downing; children, Jim Downing, Jr. and his wife Laurie, Robert Downing and his wife Amy, Dennis Deitz and his wife Sharon, Julie Weddington and her husband Fred; sisters, Colleen Elliker and Karen Yochem; sisters in law, Sharon Downing and Mary Downing; brother in law, Bill Johnston; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bert Downing, Hugh Downing, Barbara Roelle and her husband Homer, and Judy Johnston, and brothers in law, Bernard Elliker and Dan Yochem.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.