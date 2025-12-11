OBITUARY: Jim Demos

Jim P. Demos, age 91, passed away Wednesday, December 10, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Demos; sisters, Stama Johnson, Virginia Applequist, and Christine Boyd.

He is survived by his son, Peter Demos and his wife Kristin; daughter, Felicia Demos; grandchildren, Jamey Demos and Karys Demos; sister, Mary Demos; longtime companion, Donna Reed; and many other extended family and close friends. Jim also cherished his relationship with the Reed children and grandchildren.

Jim lived a life defined by hard work, creativity, faith, and deep devotion to the people around him. Over the years he held numerous jobs—from movie theaters to restaurants, most notably as the founder of Toots and Demos’—and everywhere he worked, he brought a special gift for business and the recipes that helped shape it. Jim’s love for his craft showed in the care he poured into mentoring employees who came to see him as a “second dad,” and in the genuine appreciation he showed to every customer he served. Even after retirement, his passion for the industry never dimmed; he continued developing recipes, encouraging others, and sharing his wisdom freely.

Beyond his work, Jim enjoyed exercise, movies, woodworking, and the companionship of his dogs. A lifelong learner, he often called his son Peter to talk through Biblical questions and deepen his understanding of his faith. Jim was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose definition of family extended far beyond name or blood—rooted instead in love, gratitude, and the relationships he nurtured throughout his life. He will be remembered with profound love and appreciation by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 14, 2025 from 11:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenhouse Ministries in memory of Jim Demos. www.greenhousemin.org