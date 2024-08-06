OBITUARY: Jill Marie Moosekian

Jill Marie Moosekian, age 79 of Smyrna passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

She was a native of Dearborn, MI and was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Moosekian, and Marie Swender Moosekian; brothers, Jack Moosekian and Glenn Moosekian;

Ms. Moosekian was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and retired from Ford Motor Credit. She was an avid Tom Brady Fan. Ms. Moosekian was a devoted volunteer at Smyrna Police Department.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Moosekian and wife Patricia; grandchildren Elijah Moosekian, and Kali Lawrence; nephews, Adam Moosekian, Eric Moosekian, Chris Moosekian; special friends, Bobby Gibson and Michael Potts.

Visitation will be one hour before Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8th at St. Luke Catholic Church. Private graveside service at a later date in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

