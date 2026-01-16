Friday, January 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Jewel Dean Norris

OBITUARY: Jewel Dean Norris

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
45
Jewel-Dean-Norris

Jewel Dean Norris, born on October 10, 1944, in Tullahoma, passed away on January 15, 2026, at the age of 81. Jewel was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129, on January 19, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Following the gathering, a Service to Celebrate will take place at the same location, beginning at 12:00 pm.

Jewel Dean Norris will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, situated at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro.

Full obituary will be placed once it is available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×