OBITUARY: Jewel Dean Norris

Jewel Dean Norris, born on October 10, 1944, in Tullahoma, passed away on January 15, 2026, at the age of 81. Jewel was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129, on January 19, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Following the gathering, a Service to Celebrate will take place at the same location, beginning at 12:00 pm.

Jewel Dean Norris will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, situated at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro.

Full obituary will be placed once it is available.

